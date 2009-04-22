Web Design & HTML

Responsive web design devices

4 Methods for Using Images on Responsive Websites

Road sign saying

Why Are Images Not Loading on My Website?

Man holding a magnifying glass over a computer

How to Best Evaluate a Competitor’s Website

Pressure indicators - Image Source / Getty Images
Will Your Website Stand Up to Extreme Conditions? Stress Test It to Be Sure.
How to stress test a website's images, media, text areas, headings, and performance to ensure it performs well after clients start to manage the site.
A turtle
Website Loading Slowly? Here’s 5 Possible Reasons Why
There are a number of reasons why your website may be loading too slowly. Here are 5 things to consider when tacking site performance issues.
Social media icons
Ways to Add Social Media Content to Your Website
Steps and tips for adding social media icons, links, share buttons, and full feeds to a website
Problems with a website
How to Best Report Problems with Your Website
Tips for how best to report website issues, including which details you should gather before reporting that issues to your technical website team
Adding a Glow to a Web Page Element
Use CSS3 to create glow effects right in HTML. This tutorial shows you how to create a rectangular box with a soft outer glow on a web page.
Framing of a house
Considering Using a Website Framework? Here's the Pluses and Minuses.
The benefits and drawbacks of using existing website frameworks and themes in your website design projects.
Spanish language on a chalkboard
Need to know the ISO code for a language in HTML? Here's a list.
The ISO language codes that you will us in an HTML page's lang attribute to define the language of that specific page
RFP
Need to Use an RFP in Your Website Process? Here's Some Tips to Help.
Best practices and tips for creating more effective and successful Request for Proposal documents to be used to solicit website design bids.
Six common reasons why website images may not be loading and the site is showing broken images instead of the correct graphics.
HTML5 logo
A List of HTML5 Tags Alphabetically, Including Old and New Elements
An alphabetic list of elements and tags that can be used in HTML5, including those that are new to the language and carry-over elements
Man and Code - Image courtesy Photographer's Choice / Getty Images
Need an HTML special character code? Here is a complete list.
A complete list of the HTML codes needed to add special characters that are not on a standard keyboard onto a website.
Rainbow of color - Image courtesy Gandee Vasan / Stone / Getty Images
Should You Be Using CSS System Color Keywords in Your Website's Design?
Why and how to use CSS system color keywords in a website design, including the syntax for these color keyword values and their deprication for CSS3
Craftsman measuring
Want Your Website to Fill the Screen? Try Using Viewport Units
CSS Viewport Units can be used to force a website or site elements to fill the width and height of the browser window for different screen sizes
Files for employees
Does Your Site Have Bio Pages for Employees? Here's How to Make Them Better.
Tips and best practices that can be used to create more effective pages for bios of your company's or organization's employees
Romanian flag
Need to add Romanian language characters to your site? Here's the HTML.
The HTML special character codes needed to add Romanian characters to a website's markup.
